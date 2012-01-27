By Ben Deighton
| ANTWERP, Belgium
ANTWERP, Belgium Jan 27 State Bank of
India, the country's biggest lender, said it could
revive international fundraising plans in 3-4 months, in a sign
it believed the euro zone crisis might be easing.
The bank, which is involved with about a quarter of all
Indian bank loans and deposits, said it would launch the
fundraising once it had seen international markets stabilise.
"We would like to come in as early as maybe in three or four
months time," Hemant Contractor, a managing director at the
bank, told reporters late on Thursday during a press conference
at the bank's office in the Belgian city of Antwerp.
"Because of the slight instability in the capital markets we
have deferred our plans, so once there is some stability then we
will tap the markets," he said.
In November last year, he said that the bank would hold off
on its fundraising plans because of conditions in the
international markets, which have been under pressure because of
worries over highly indebted European nations.
Contractor said the plans would be finalised after the
bank's quarterly results next month.
SBI said last year that it could raise up to $10 billion
overseas as it searches for cash to lend to companies on the
subcontinent to help fuel their explosive growth.
"There is a demand for funds from our customers, and it's
because of that that we are thinking of tapping the markets
now," Contractor said.
Even though India saw its slowest growth in national output
for over two years in the quarter ended September, that was
still an increase of almost 7 percent.
The bank could raise upwards of $500 million, likely in U.S.
dollars, he said.
"Depending on how the markets play out, we will decide on
the currency ... but in all likelihood it will be U.S. dollars."
