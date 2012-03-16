NEW DELHI, March 16 India will inject 60 billion to 70 billion rupees ($1.19-$1.39 billion) in State Bank Of India by next week, banking secretary D.K. Mittal said on Friday.

The government is the bank's largest shareholder.

Earlier this year, the bank had said it will receive about 79 billion rupees from the government through a preferential allotment of shares.

Ratings agency Moody's downgraded SBI's standalone rating in October, citing inadequate capital and declining asset quality, putting pressure on the government - its the largest shareholder - to inject money into the bank.

($1 = 50.3850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)