MUMBAI Aug 23 State Bank of India , the country's largest lender, will not raise funds overseas in the next month or so because market conditions are unsuitable, the bank's chairman, Pratip Chaudhuri, said on Tuesday.

Chaudhuri, who was speaking at a banking conference, added that the lender was well-capitalised for the current fiscal year to end-March 2012. (Reporting by Shamik Paul;Writing by Henry Foy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)