MUMBAI Oct 25 State Bank of India , the
country's top lender, is not in a hurry to raise interest rates
now, its Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri said on Tuesday.
"We don't see pressure now. Banks are comfortable with the
liquidity now. Banks will not be desparate to raise rates,"
Chaudhuri said at a post policy bankers' meeting with media.
Earlier in the day, India's central bank raised interest
rates for the 13th time since early 2010 to battle stubbornly
high inflation but signalled it may end the tightening cycle
that has put it at odds with peers more concerned about weak
global growth.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)