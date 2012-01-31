MUMBAI Jan 31 State Bank of India, the country's biggest lender, will need to raise more funds beyond the $1.6 billion assured by the government to meet rising demand for loans in an expanding economy, a senior official said.

The bank needs 150 billion rupees ($3 billion), including retained profit, a year, Chief Financial Officer Diwakar Gupta said on Tuesday.

"We will definitely need to raise money in the next financial year. We will have to see if the government is putting more money," he told Reuters by telephone.

On Monday, the bank said the government would inject 79 billion rupees ($1.6 billion) by buying shares through a preferential allotment.

The investment will likely raise the government's holding by 2-2.25 percent from 59 percent currently, he said. ($1 = 49.7950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)