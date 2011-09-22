MUMBAI, Sept 22 State Bank of India , India's top lender, said on Thursday it has doubled its overseas borrowings target to $10 billion.

It had earlier planned to raise $5 billion, it said in a statement, without giving further details.

In May, the bank's chairman had told Reuters it will borrow $3 billion to $4 billion overseas this year. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)