BRIEF-Palestine Securities Exchange FY profit rises
* FY operating revenue $2.7 million versus $2.1 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l74W8G) Further company coverage: )
MUMBAI, Sept 22 State Bank of India , India's top lender, said on Thursday it has doubled its overseas borrowings target to $10 billion.
It had earlier planned to raise $5 billion, it said in a statement, without giving further details.
In May, the bank's chairman had told Reuters it will borrow $3 billion to $4 billion overseas this year. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Sunday it is in the early stages of examining the possibility of acquiring local drugstore chain New-Pharm Drugstores.
BERLIN, Feb 12 Greece and its lenders should quickly approve a review of reforms the indebted country must take in return for unlocking new loans, a senior European Union official said on Sunday, warning of financial instability in the euro zone if the issue lingers.