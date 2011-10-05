MUMBAI Oct 5 State Bank Of India , the country's top lender, will be comfortable with a capital infusion of 30 billion rupees ($610 million) to 100 billion rupees ($2.03 billion) by the government, its chairman Pratip Chaudhuri said on Wednesday.

Chaudhuri earlier told reporters recapitalisation measures at SBI are likely to be completed by March 2012.

Moody's on Tuesday had downgraded the standalone rating for State Bank of India, citing modest capital and weakening asset quality.

($1=49.20 rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; editing by Malini Menon)