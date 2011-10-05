Morgan Stanley exploring move to Manhattan's West Side -WSJ
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
MUMBAI Oct 5 State Bank Of India , the country's top lender, will be comfortable with a capital infusion of 30 billion rupees ($610 million) to 100 billion rupees ($2.03 billion) by the government, its chairman Pratip Chaudhuri said on Wednesday.
Chaudhuri earlier told reporters recapitalisation measures at SBI are likely to be completed by March 2012.
Moody's on Tuesday had downgraded the standalone rating for State Bank of India, citing modest capital and weakening asset quality.
($1=49.20 rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; editing by Malini Menon)
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.