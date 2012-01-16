MUMBAI Jan 16 State Bank of India , India's largest lender, has received Finance Ministry approval for a capital infusion of 60-80 billion rupees ($1.2 billion-$1.6 billion), CNBC-TV18 reported, citing the bank's chairman.

The capital infusion will be made by March 31, Pratip Chaudhuri was reported as saying.

Shares in the state-run lender rose as much as 2.6 percent to 1,825 rupees immediately after the report.

($1 = 51.54 rupees)