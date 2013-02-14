BRIEF-Uniqa's 2016 pretax profit 225.5 mln eur, plans dividend increase
* Says 2016 written premiums fell 3.1 percent to 5.05 billion eur
MUMBAI Feb 14 State Bank of India (SBI) , the country's biggest lender, does not expect to recover much from the sale of collateral held by Kingfisher Airlines, its chairman told reporters on Thursday.
The consortium of Kingfisher's lenders, lead by SBI, expects to get at least 10 billion rupees ($186 million) through the sale of share and property pledged against loans taken by the grounded airline, said SBI Chairman Pratip Chaudhri.
The lender, earlier on Thursday, posted a 4 percent rise in quarterly net profit, its smallest increase in six quarters, as higher provisions for bad loans and slower loan demand in a sluggish economy hurt growth. ($1 = 53.7850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Says 2016 written premiums fell 3.1 percent to 5.05 billion eur
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Taiwan Cooperative Bills Finance Corporation (TCBFC) to 'A' from 'A-'. The agency also upgraded the National Long-Term Ratings of TCBFC and Taiwan Cooperative Securities Co., Ltd. (TCS) to 'AA+(twn)' from 'AA(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Fitch affirmed TCBFC's Support Rating at '1', reflecting the extremely high proba
* Old Mutual Plc announces Trevor Manuel as chairman of Old Mutual Emerging Markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)