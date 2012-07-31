July 31 State Bank of India, the
country's top lender, expects retail lending costs to come
down after the central bank cut the minimum requirement for
banks' government bond holdings, its chairman Pratip Chaudhuri
said.
The central bank on Tuesday unexpectedly cut the statutory
liquidity ratio to 23 percent from 24 percent in a move to free
up liquidity, while leaving interest rates unchanged for the
second straight review.
The room for Indian banks to reduce deposit rates is low, he
told reporters after the central bank's review.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)