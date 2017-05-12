MUMBAI May 12 India's SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd
is set to hire eight banks including Citigroup, Deutsche Bank
and BNP Paribas to manage its up to $1 billion initial public
offering of shares, IFR reported on Friday, citing three sources
with knowledge of the deal.
The life insurance arm of top Indian lender State Bank of
India will hire five local banks - Axis Capital, ICICI
Securities, JM Financial, Kotak and SBI Capital Markets -IFR, a
Thomson Reuters publication, said.
SBI Life now plans to offer a 12 percent stake in the IPO,
up from the 10 percent earlier planned, IFR said.
Of that, State Bank of India will sell 8 percent and BNP
Paribas Cardif will sell 4 percent.
State Bank of India owns 70.1 percent of SBI Life, while BNP
Paribas Cardif owns 26 percent. KKR and Temasek
own 1.95 percent each.
