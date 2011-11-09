MUMBAI Nov 9 State Bank of India , the country's largest lender, has enough liquidity to fund loan demand, Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, it beat estimates with a 12.4 percent rise in quarterly net profit but higher non-performing assets disappointed investors and its stock fell 5 percent after the results.

India's central bank, which expects credit to grow by 18 percent in the full fiscal year, raised interest rates last month for the 13th time in a tightening cycle that began in early 2010 to fight persistently high inflation. ($1 = 49.8 rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)