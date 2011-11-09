MUMBAI Nov 9 State Bank of India , the
country's largest lender, has enough liquidity to fund loan
demand, Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, it beat estimates with a 12.4 percent
rise in quarterly net profit but higher non-performing assets
disappointed investors and its stock fell 5 percent after the
results.
India's central bank, which expects credit to grow by 18
percent in the full fiscal year, raised interest rates last
month for the 13th time in a tightening cycle that began in
early 2010 to fight persistently high inflation.
($1 = 49.8 rupees)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)