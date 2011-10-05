Morgan Stanley exploring move to Manhattan's West Side -WSJ
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
MUMBAI Oct 5 State Bank Of India , the country's top lender, does not see any need to pass on interest rate increases to customers as margins are strong, its chairman Pratip Chaudhuri said on Wednesday.
"If we hike (rates), we will not remain competitive," he told reporters.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month raised key lending rate for the 12th time in the last 18 months to fight near double-digit inflation.
($1=49.20 rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; editing by Malini Menon)
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.