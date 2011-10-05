MUMBAI Oct 5 State Bank Of India , the country's top lender, does not see any need to pass on interest rate increases to customers as margins are strong, its chairman Pratip Chaudhuri said on Wednesday.

"If we hike (rates), we will not remain competitive," he told reporters.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month raised key lending rate for the 12th time in the last 18 months to fight near double-digit inflation.

($1=49.20 rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; editing by Malini Menon)