UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MUMBAI Oct 9 The State Bank of India is seeing early signs of a revival in loan growth, A. Krishna Kumar, Managing Director, national banking group, said on Tuesday, adding that there was limited scope for further reduction in the bank's interest rates.
SBI, India's largest lender, cut its base rate, the minimum interest rate at which it lends, by 25 basis points to 9.75 percent last month, after India's central bank cut the cash reserve ratio by 25 basis points to 4.5 percent. . (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts