MUMBAI Oct 9 The State Bank of India is seeing early signs of a revival in loan growth, A. Krishna Kumar, Managing Director, national banking group, said on Tuesday, adding that there was limited scope for further reduction in the bank's interest rates.

SBI, India's largest lender, cut its base rate, the minimum interest rate at which it lends, by 25 basis points to 9.75 percent last month, after India's central bank cut the cash reserve ratio by 25 basis points to 4.5 percent. . (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Jijo Jacob)