BRIEF-Imf Bentham updates on confidential Australian case completion
* Following completion of an Australian matter, anticipates receiving gross revenue of approximately $2.7mln
MUMBAI, April 17 State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, will cut lending rates on loans that have high interest rates, Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, the Reserve Bank of India cut its repo rate for the first time in three years by an unexpectedly sharp 50 basis points to give a boost to flagging economic growth but warned that there is limited scope for further rate cuts. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Announces that its United States investment vehicle, Bentham IMF 1 llc (Bentham IMF 1), has funded its first matter
* Ronald Chan has accepted company's invitation to join its board as an Executive Director