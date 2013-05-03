BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
MUMBAI May 3 The head of State Bank of India , the country's largest lender, said there was no scope to cut lending rates at the moment, despite the central bank cutting benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points on Friday, the third cut since January.
"There is nothing to transmit. Even 1 basis point (cut) is much too high," SBI Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri told reporters.
The cost of funds continues to remain high which, is hurting banks' ability to lower lending rates, bankers said. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.