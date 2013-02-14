BRIEF-Uniqa's 2016 pretax profit 225.5 mln eur, plans dividend increase
* Says 2016 written premiums fell 3.1 percent to 5.05 billion eur
MUMBAI Feb 14 State Bank of India (SBI) , the country's biggest lender, has a loan restructuring pipeline of 37 billion rupees ($688 million) for the quarter ending March 31, its chairman, Pratip Chaudhri, told reporters on Thursday.
SBI, earlier on Thursday, posted a 4 percent rise in quarterly net profit, its smallest increase in six quarters, as higher provisions for bad loans and slower loan demand in a sluggish economy hurt growth. |($1 = 53.7850 rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Says 2016 written premiums fell 3.1 percent to 5.05 billion eur
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Taiwan Cooperative Bills Finance Corporation (TCBFC) to 'A' from 'A-'. The agency also upgraded the National Long-Term Ratings of TCBFC and Taiwan Cooperative Securities Co., Ltd. (TCS) to 'AA+(twn)' from 'AA(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Fitch affirmed TCBFC's Support Rating at '1', reflecting the extremely high proba
* Old Mutual Plc announces Trevor Manuel as chairman of Old Mutual Emerging Markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)