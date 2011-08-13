(corrects headline to say the bank's June quarter net profit is down, not up)

MUMBAI Aug 13 India's top lender State Bank of India (SBI) posted a 45.6 percent fall in June quarter net profit, falling short of estimates due to higher provisions.

SBI said net profit in April-June fell to 15.84 billion rupees ($349 million) from 29.14 billion rupees a year ago. Net interest income was 131.24 billion rupees, compared with 103.51 billion rupees a year ago.

A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast net profit of 17.6 billion rupees.

Public sector banks face higher provisioning costs and deteriorating asset quality under new rules that require them to be more stringent in recognising non-performing assets (NPAs).

Last month, the country's second largest lender, ICICI Bank , posted a 30 percent growth in net profit, but missed estimates as higher expenditure offset strong credit growth and lower provision for bad loans.

Most banks have seen a drop in net interest margins -- a key gauge of profitability for banks -- on a sequential or year-on-year basis due to higher borrowing costs, but pressure on margins could ease in the coming quarters as banks pass on lending rate increases to customers.

India's central bank raised its key lending rate by a surprise 50 basis points last month to fight inflation. It also cut credit growth forecast for banks to 18 percent from 19 percent projected earlier.

Shares of SBI, valued at $30.7 billion, closed 2.2 percent lower at 2197 rupees on Friday. (Reporting by Shamik Paul)