* Net profit at 28.1 bln rupees vs 24.3 billion estimate

* Net non-performing assets at 2.04 pct vs 1.7 pct year ago

* Moody's cuts outlook on India banks to "negative"

* SBI shares fall more than 7 pct intraday (Adds comments from SBI, details, updates share movement)

By Swati Pandey and Shamik Paul

MUMBAI, Nov 9 State Bank of India posted a 12.4 percent rise in earnings, halting a two-quarter decline, but worsening asset quality rattled investors and sent its shares skidding by as much as 7.3 percent.

Worries about rising bad loans in Asia's third-largest economy prompted Moody's Investors Service earlier on Wednesday to cut its outlook on the Indian banking sector to "negative" from "stable."

The ratings agency said monetary tightening and a slowdown in the economy would cut bank loan growth, while a recent liberalization of savings deposit rates by the central bank would put pressure on lenders' profitability.

Net non-performing assets (NPAs) at SBI, which controls about a quarter of Indian bank loans and deposits, increased to 2.04 percent of total assets at the end of September from 1.7 percent a year earlier.

"It is the increase in NPAs that hit the stocks today. It is a concern for the entire sector," said Arun Khurana, fund manager at UTI Banking Fund.

"However, going forward we expect pain from legacy NPAs to subside," he added.

Shares in SBI, which said it expects a government capital infusion in the current fiscal year, ended down 6.77 percent at 1,862.05 rupees in a Mumbai market that closed down 1.18 percent. The drop in its shares was the sharpest since May, when it disappointed investors on its March quarter earnings.

SBI shares, valued at nearly $26 billion, are down more than a third in 2011, underperforming the banking sector index , which is down 18.6 percent in the period. The broader market has lost about 15 percent of its value .

"The bank has experienced certain amount of challenge on NPA front," Chairman Pratip Choudhuri told reporters in a post-earnings conference.

"We had the highest NPAs from iron and steel -- metal sector. Second was from government-sponsored schemes," he said.

Fund managers concerned about deteriorating asset quality in public sector banks said investor interest could shift to private lenders with safer assets.

On Tuesday, smaller state-run peer Bank of India said its September-quarter net profit fell more than a fifth on higher provisions to cover worsening asset quality.

In contrast, other mid-sized lenders including Vijaya Bank , Bank of Baroda and Dena Bank posted strong quarterly profits, mostly exceeding street estimates, on higher interest income and better asset quality.

"People are likely to stray from state-run banks to private ones, some of which have better asset quality," a local fund manager who did not want to be named said.

"But then valuations are going to come down, and from a long-term risk-return perspective, it makes sense to go for SBI."

FORECAST-BEATING PROFIT

SBI reported net profit of 28.1 billion rupees ($559.76 million) for its fiscal second quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 25.01 billion rupees a year earlier.

A Reuters poll had projected net profit of 24.3 billion rupees on a standalone basis.

Net interest income rose about 28 percent from the previous year to 104.2 billion rupees.

The state-run bank increased its provisions for non-performing assets by 35 percent over the previous year to 29.21 billion rupees in the quarter.

Private sector rivals ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank had earlier posted forecast-beating net profit increases of 22 percent and 32 percent, respectively.

SBI reported net interest margin of 3.7 percent in the September quarter, compared with 3.3 percent a year-ago. It expects the margin to remain in a 3.5-3.65 percent range for the fiscal year ending in March.

India's central bank, which expects credit to grow by 18 percent in the full fiscal year, raised interest rates last month for the 13th time in a tightening cycle that began in early 2010 to fight persistently high inflation.

Policy rates are at their highest since the global financial crisis in 2008, and many investors and corporate officials have been calling on the central bank to halt its monetary tightening given the slowdown in growth.

ADEQUATE FUNDS, RISING SAVINGS DEPOSIT

SBI needs to raise 80 billion rupees before March to maintain tier-I capital adequacy ratio of 8 percent and is seeking government help to raise the funds.

Chaudhuri said the bank has "categorical assurance" from the finance ministry for 30-40 billion rupees of fund infusion in the current fiscal year.

Last month, Moody's had downgraded standalone rating for SBI citing thin capital cushion and weakening asset quality, prompting the government to give assurance for boosting the bank's capital base.

Chaudhuri on Wednesday said that the bank has enough liquidity to fund loan demand during the year, even if government funding fails to come.

SBI, which had savings deposit growth of 16 percent in September quarter, expects to surpass that level in the coming months even if it does not raise interest rates for savings depositors, Chaudhuri said.

India's central bank last month deregulated savings deposit rates, its last administered bank rate, in a move that will expose such accounts to policy rates changes and push up the cost of funds for banks.

Chaudhuri also allayed concerns about Indian banks after Moody's downgrade.

"We feel they're stung by the experience elsewhere and they like to believe the worst for banks. I think Indian banks are very well regulated, we audited and there is a better scrutiny," Chaudhuri told reporters. ($1 = 50.2 rupees) (Editing by Tony Munroe and Aradhana Aravindan)