BRIEF-Britain's Co-Operative bank reports annual loss of 477 million pounds
* Statutory loss before taxation, still impacted by legacy issues, has reduced to £477.1m
MUMBAI Feb 14 State Bank of India, the country's biggest lender, reported a 4 percent gain in quarterly net profit, the smallest increase in more than a year, as higher provisions for bad loans and slower loan demand hurt growth.
Standalone net profit rose to 33.96 billion rupees ($631.40 million) for the quarter ended December from 32.6 billion rupees a year earlier, the bank said on Thursday.
Analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of 36.96 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
SBI's standalone non-performing loan ratio of 2.59 percent of assets for the quarter compares with 2.2 percent a year earlier.
($1 = 53.79 rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Statutory loss before taxation, still impacted by legacy issues, has reduced to £477.1m
* Adjusted net asset value (nav) at 228.6p per share (2015: 178.9p per share)
* FY 2016 profit for period 3.17 billion roubles ($53.95 million) versus 3.35 billion roubles year ago