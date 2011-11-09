MUMBAI Nov 9 State Bank of India ,
India's top lender, reported a 12.4 percent rise in quarterly
net profit, beating estimates, on higher interest and investment
income. Provisions for bad loans rose.
SBI reported net profit of 28.10 billion rupees ($564
million) for its fiscal second quarter ended Sept. 30, compared
with 25.01 billion a year ago.
A Reuters poll had projected net profit of 24.3 billion
rupees on a standalone basis.
However, net non-performing assets increased to 2.04 percent
at quarter-end from 1.70 percent a year-ago.
Net interest income rose about 28 percent on year to 104.2
billion rupees for the three months.
Rivals ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank had
earlier posted forecast-beating net profit increases of 22
percent and 32 percent respectively.
($1 = 49.8 rupees)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey)