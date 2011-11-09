MUMBAI Nov 9 State Bank of India , India's top lender, reported a 12.4 percent rise in quarterly net profit, beating estimates, on higher interest and investment income. Provisions for bad loans rose.

SBI reported net profit of 28.10 billion rupees ($564 million) for its fiscal second quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 25.01 billion a year ago.

A Reuters poll had projected net profit of 24.3 billion rupees on a standalone basis.

However, net non-performing assets increased to 2.04 percent at quarter-end from 1.70 percent a year-ago.

Net interest income rose about 28 percent on year to 104.2 billion rupees for the three months.

Rivals ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank had earlier posted forecast-beating net profit increases of 22 percent and 32 percent respectively. ($1 = 49.8 rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey)