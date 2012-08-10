MUMBAI Aug 10 State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, beat street expectations as its net profit surged for the second consecutive quarter on strong loan growth, but a rise in bad loans pulled down its shares.

SBI's net profit more than doubled to 37.52 billion rupees ($678.17 million) from 15.84 billion a year earlier. Analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of 36.17 billion rupees.

Its non-performing loans rose to nearly 5 percent at end-June compared with 3.5 percent a year earlier but provisions, or the funds set aside for bad loans and contingencies, were down 41 percent to 25.6 billion rupees. ($1 = 55.3250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)