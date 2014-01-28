BRIEF-Zoltav Resources names Lea Verny as non-executive chairman
* Appointment, with immediate effect, of Lea Verny as non-executive chairman of company
Jan 28 State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, on Tuesday launched a share sale to raise up to $1.5 billion that will be used to boost its domestic and overseas banking operations, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.
The bank is selling shares to institutional investors in the price band of 1,565 rupees to 1,596 rupees a share, said the sources, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
State Bank of India shares ended 0.1 percent up on Tuesday at 1,596.30 rupees. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Anand Basu)
WASHINGTON, March 22 An overhaul of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac is highly unlikely to make it into this year's legislative calendar, Congressional staffers say, possibly shifting the new administration's immediate focus to allowing the mortgage financing institutions' to rebuild depleted capital.
* SpareBank 1 SMN has transferred 3,806,952 shares at a price of 0.24 Norwegian crown in Havila Shipping ASA, to Guarantee Institute for Export Credits (GIEK) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)