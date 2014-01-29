MLP to replace GfK on Germany's SDAX index
BERLIN, March 17 German financial services group MLP AG is to replace market researcher GfK SE on the SDAX index of German small-cap shares, stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said.
MUMBAI Jan 29 State Bank of India, the country's biggest lender, on Wednesday raised $1.2 billion through a share sale, less than its target of $1.5 billion, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.
The state-run bank, which accounts for a quarter of the country's loans and deposits, sold 49.64 million shares to institutional investors at 1,565 rupees each, said the sources, declining to be named before an official announcement.
SBI had launched the share sale on Tuesday with a price band of 1,565-1,596 rupees a share, a discount of up to 2 percent. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
WASHINGTON, March 17 The Trump administration took an unusual step on Friday in its efforts to defang the U.S. financial consumer watchdog created after the banking crisis, with the executive branch of the federal government telling a court that one of its own agencies is violating the U.S. Constitution.
March 17 Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.