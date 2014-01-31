BRIEF-National Australia Bank says offer of subordinated notes 2 completed
* Announces that offer of NAB subordinated notes 2 has been successfully completed
MUMBAI Jan 31 State Bank of India Ltd, the country's largest lender, said it has raised 80.32 billion rupees ($1.28 billion) through a sale of shares to institutional investors to boost its capital requirements.
The proceeds from the share sale will increase the overall capital adequacy ratio of the state-run bank to 12.81 percent and tier one capital adequacy ratio to over 9.67 percent, SBI said in a statement late on Thursday.
SBI launched the share offering on Tuesday in the indicative price band of 1,565-1,596 rupees a share to raise as much as $1.5 billion. The bank sold 51.3 million shares in the offering at the lower end of the range.
($1 = 62.6750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Announces that offer of NAB subordinated notes 2 has been successfully completed
March 19 Colorado-based debt collector SquareTwo Financial Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, the company said in a statement.
NEW YORK, March 19 Grocery business Albertsons Cos held preliminary talks to merge with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.