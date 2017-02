HONG KONG, Sept 14 Japan's SBI Holdings Inc said on Wednesday that it will launch a $100 million fund with Hong Kong-based Kingston Financial Group Ltd to invest in listed and unlisted companies in Greater China.

Both firms would invest $50 million in the fund to be launched in September, SBI Holdings said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

In April, the two firms signed a memorandum of understanding to form an alliance in the financial sector, focusing on Hong Kong and mainland China. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Chris Lewis)