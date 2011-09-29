* 2011 Pretax profit rises to 2.47 bln rupees

* EPS climbs 8.3 pct to 7.80 rupees

PORT LOUIS, Sept 29 State Bank of Mauritius (SBM) SBMl.MZ, the Indian Ocean island's second-largest bank, on Thursday posted an 11.8 percent rise in pretax profit for the full year ended June 30 and said it would expand its business in India.

SBM, which has a market share of about 25 percent, said pretax profit for the period rose to 2.47 billion rupees ($85 million) compared with 2.21 billion a year earlier, helped by a jump in non-interest income.

"We aim to consolidate existing domestic markets and explore cross border avenues to significantly expand the India business taking into consideration the excellent prospects that this market offers," SBM said in a statement.

Earnings per share rose to 7.80 rupees from 7.20 rupees. The results were released after the close of the day's trading, with SBM's share price ending flat at 85 rupees.

The bank, which is involved in retail and corporate banking, currency and securities trading, e-Business, leasing and asset management, said non-interest income rose 27.6 percent to 1.71 billion rupees.

Net interest income edged higher to 2.50 billion rupees from 2.49 billion. ($1 = 29.100 Mauritius Rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)