PORT LOUIS Oct 27 State Bank of Mauritius (SBM)
increased fees and commissions to post a 9.5 percent
profit increase for its first quarter, but it warned that an
uncertain economic outlook could affect credit demand and raise
competitive pressures in the banking sector.
SBM, which is ranked second largest bank in the country with
a market share of about 25 percent, posted a pretax profit of
654.3 million rupees ($22.6 mln) for the quarter to Sept. 30, up
from 597.4 million in the same period of 2010.
Earnings per share rose to 2.04 rupees from 1.97 a year ago
while net fee and commissions income climbed to 292.07 million
rupees from 192.48 million rupees a year ago.
"Operating income was up... with improved interest income
and significant non interest income mainly from cross border and
overseas business...," SBM said in a statement.
SBM is involved in retail and corporate banking, currency
and securities trading, e-commerce, leasing and asset
management.
"Going forward, persisting economic headwinds and waning
investor confidence may have a negative impact on credit demand
and lead to competitive pressures," the group said.
It said it will pursue its strategy of diversifying its
income stream.
($1 = 28.850 Mauritius Rupees)
