PORT LOUIS Oct 27 State Bank of Mauritius (SBM) increased fees and commissions to post a 9.5 percent profit increase for its first quarter, but it warned that an uncertain economic outlook could affect credit demand and raise competitive pressures in the banking sector.

SBM, which is ranked second largest bank in the country with a market share of about 25 percent, posted a pretax profit of 654.3 million rupees ($22.6 mln) for the quarter to Sept. 30, up from 597.4 million in the same period of 2010.

Earnings per share rose to 2.04 rupees from 1.97 a year ago while net fee and commissions income climbed to 292.07 million rupees from 192.48 million rupees a year ago.

"Operating income was up... with improved interest income and significant non interest income mainly from cross border and overseas business...," SBM said in a statement.

SBM is involved in retail and corporate banking, currency and securities trading, e-commerce, leasing and asset management.

"Going forward, persisting economic headwinds and waning investor confidence may have a negative impact on credit demand and lead to competitive pressures," the group said.

It said it will pursue its strategy of diversifying its income stream. ($1 = 28.850 Mauritius Rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Jane Merriman)