services company SBM Offshore rose on Friday on a media report
the company was close to settling a corruption probe with
Brazilian authorities that has prevented it from bidding for
work in a major market.
The shares rose as much as 5.5 percent to a 17-day high of
15.29 euros after oil and gas magazine Upstream published an
article indicating a deal was near, analysts said.
SBM, which has been seeking a deal after being
accused of paying bribes to executives of state-controlled oil
company Petrobras, declined to comment.
If it reaches a deal, SBM would be well placed to win a
tender for the first floating production, storage and offloading
(FPSO) platform for the giant Libra oil field offshore Brazil,
KBC Securities analyst Tom Simonts said.
The tender is valued at 1-1.5 billion euros ($1.1-1.6
billion), according to Simonts.
Petrobras earlier this week delayed the Libra tender by two
weeks to Jan. 31, seen by insiders as a signal an SBM settlement
deal was close, according to ABN Amro analyst Wim Gille.
Petrobras appears to have been pushing the deadline back to
involve SBM in the bidding process, Gille said, allowing for
competition with Modec Inc, the only other player in
the sector that can deliver FPSO platforms.
