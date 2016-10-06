BRIEF-Nuri Telecom's unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems
Oct 6 Dutch oil-ship lessor SBM Offshore NV said on Thursday that Brazilian prosecutors have confirmed their Sept. 1 decision to reject a $328.2 million leniency deal to avoid prosecution for corruption related to contracts with state-led oil company Petrobras.
The Brazilian Fifth Chamber for Coordination and Review and Anti-corruption has now referred the matter to the Higher Council of the public prosecutors office for further consideration.
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.