AMSTERDAM Nov 13 SBM Offshore NV, the
Dutch oil platform leasing firm, on Thursday said it was
sticking to its 2014 revenue guidance, even with tough
short-term conditions in the oil and gas market.
SBM Offshore settled a long-running bribery investigation
with Dutch authorities on Wednesday for $240 million (193
million euros) and said U.S. authorities had dropped their
probe.
Brazil's comptroller general's office said late Wednesday
that it too was considering penalising SBM Offshore, including a
ban on futures contracts with state-run oil company Petroleo
Brasileiro SA.
It did not give numbers and said it could be lenient because
the company had cooperated with authorities.
In its outlook, SBM said in a statement the "short term
market outlook remains challenging as we continue to see delays
in final investment decisions and ultimately awards."
It reiterated that it expects 2014 directional1 revenue, or
forward looking revenue on projects not yet in the books, of
$3.3 billion, of which $2.3 billion is expected in the turnkey
segment and $1 billion in the lease and operate segment.
SBM Offshore's year-to-date 2014 directional1 revenue was
flat at $2.52 billion versus $2.51 billion in the year-ago
period.
(1 euro = 1.2444 US dollar)
