Aug 10 SBM Offshore's first-half
results lagged analysts' expectations on Wednesday as
challenging conditions persisted in the oil industry and the
Dutch oil services company announced an additional 250 job cuts.
It said it did not expect a full recovery in its business
until 2018, after its revenues slid 40 percent in January-June.
Oil and gas producers slashed their budgets in the past two
years as crude oil prices tumbled, which in turn dented revenues
and profits at oilfield service providers.
SBM, which leases, operates and sells floating production,
storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels used in the oil industry,
has nearly halved its workforce since 2014, including axing
3,200 jobs last year. It had planned to cut a further 400 jobs
this year but increased that number to 650 on Wednesday.
SBM's Turnkey business, which sells vessels to clients, was
the main drag on its first-half results, with a 67 percent fall
in revenue. Chief Executive Bruno Chabas told journalists that
the majority of job cuts would be in this segment.
Despite the challenging environment, SBM returned to
positive free cash flow in the first half of the year and said
it expects this to continue for the rest of the year.
"The overview of what has happened is that SBM has adjusted
to a very difficult environment and they're safe and cash flow
positive and I think that's very important," said Theodoor
Gilissen Securities analyst Jos Versteeg.
SBM, which recently settled Brazilian corruption charges
related to Petrobras contracts, reported a core profit of $327
million for January-June. Revenue fell 40 percent to $939
million.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected revenue
of $954 million and core profit of $336 million.
While crude oil prices have picked up since hitting
12-year lows in January, SBM said it continues to view a full
recovery in its business as unlikely until 2018. However, it
will maintain overcapacity in Turnkey to be ready for an upturn
in the market.
"We are going to see a reduction in oil production to a
level where it cannot meet the demand and then you will see that
the oil price goes up and the oil companies will start to warm
up for new investments," Chief Financial Officer Peter van
Rossum told reporters.
