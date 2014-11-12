AMSTERDAM Nov 12 Dutch oil platform leasing firm SBM Offshore NV said on Wednesday that it had settled with Dutch prosecutors for $240 million, including a $40,000 fine, over an inquiry into suspected improper payments to government officials.

SBM Offshore said in a statement that the U.S. Department of Justice had also dropped its inquiry into the matter.

The company said in April that an internal investigation found "some evidence" sales agents in Angola and Equatorial Guinea had made improper payments to government officials.

At that time, SBM Offshore said the investigation did not find any credible evidence that the company had made improper payments to government officials in Brazil.

SBM Offshore has been banned from bidding on major offshore projects in Brazil while allegations there are being investigated.

(1 euro = 1.2487 US dollar) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Ryan Woo)