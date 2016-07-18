AMSTERDAM, July 18 Shares in Dutch offshore engineer SBM Offshore opened up more than 10 percent on Monday on news that the company had reached a deal with Brazilian authorities in a long-running corruption probe.

Brazil's federal prosecutors and state-controlled oil company Petrobras said they signed a leniency deal on Friday with SBM Offshore in the country's widest-ever corruption probe.

In exchange for paying Petrobras $328.2 million, SBM will be immune from further lawsuits in the case.

SBM shares were up 12.7 percent at 11.52 euros at 0728 GMT. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Jason Neely)