AMSTERDAM, July 18 Shares in Dutch offshore
engineer SBM Offshore opened up more than 10 percent
on Monday on news that the company had reached a deal with
Brazilian authorities in a long-running corruption probe.
Brazil's federal prosecutors and state-controlled oil
company Petrobras said they signed a leniency deal on
Friday with SBM Offshore in the country's widest-ever corruption
probe.
In exchange for paying Petrobras $328.2 million, SBM will be
immune from further lawsuits in the case.
SBM shares were up 12.7 percent at 11.52 euros at 0728 GMT.
