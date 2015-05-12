PORT LOUIS May 12 SBM Holdings, Mauritius'
second-largest lender, said on Tuesday pretax profit rose 4.7
percent in its first quarter, driven by higher fee and
commission income.
SBM said pretax profit in the three months to March 31 was
734 million rupees ($21.04 million).
It said earnings per share fell to 2.19 rupees from 2.28
rupees a year earlier due to higher tax expense. Shares in SBM
were unchanged at 0.93 rupees.
The bank said the outlook for the domestic economy looked
positive given encouraging growth, including a rise in tourist
arrivals, and national initiatives to stimulate businesses,
especially small and medium enterprises.
"Demand for credit could be supported by an improvement in
general business activity levels during the second half of the
year," the bank said in a statement.
SBM Group said it is actively diversifying its revenue
stream by expanding beyond Mauritian borders in the east African
regions without giving details.
($1 = 34.8800 Mauritius rupees)
