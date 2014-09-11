OSLO, Sept 11 Dutch oil platform leasing firm SBM Offshore NV, which is under investigation in Brazil for alleged bribery, expects to be able to bid for Brazilian projects again after the country's election in October, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"We are rather confident that after the elections we should be back on the bidders' list," Bruno Chabas told Reuters. "And our relationship with (Brazilian state-run oil firm) Petrobras is extremely good."

"They (Petrobras) have done an investigation, have not found anything improper, and we have done the same," Chabas added.

SBM was excluded from bidding for contracts in Brazil, pending a government inquiry into allegations that officials at Petrobras took bribes in exchange for steering contracts to SBM Offshore.

Petrobras warned in July its profits could be cut by $15 billion between 2014 and 2018 if it had to suspend oil platform contracts with SBM.