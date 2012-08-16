AMSTERDAM Aug 16 SBM Offshore, the
Dutch maritime oil and gas engineer, said on Thursday it has
taken sufficient charges related to its troubled Yme project and
reiterated its full-year guidance.
SBM Offshore's results and share price have been under
pressure from long-standing conflicts with Canadian group Encana
, which is working on the Deep Panuke gas project off
the coast of Nova Scotia, and Talisman Energy, which is
developing the Yme oilfield, offshore Norway.
Technical problems at Yme resulted in hundreds of millions
of dollars in charges in 2011.
SBM Offshore said on Thursday the timing of the project's
completion was still uncertain, but it believed it had taken
sufficient charges.
"Although this has yet to be agreed with the client and
actual net costs to the company might differ significantly from
assumed net costs," it said.
The Dutch group posted first-half net profit of $158 million
on Thursday, within the range of analysts' forecasts, on sales
of $1.7 billion. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected net
profit of $170 million on sales of $1.8 billion.
In its outlook, SBM Offshore said it remained "confident in
our prospects for the remainder of 2012" and maintained its
guidance for 2012 of sales of roughly $4 billion.