GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks near highs, dollar drifts after Fed see hike "fairly soon"
* Policymakers see rate hike "fairly soon" but uncertainty remains
AMSTERDAM, March 2 The chief executive of Dutch maritime oil and gas engineer SBM Offshore said the dispute at YME continues to be the subject of arbitration proceedings and that negotiations are by no means completed.
SBM Offshore earlier on Friday reported a bigger-than-expected net loss of $440.6 million for 2011 and scrapped its dividend as it took additional charges related to client disputes.
CEO Bruno Chabas told a press conference he does not expect resolution of the Deep Panuke conflict until 2013-2014, and that he expects the first gas delivery at Deep Panuke in the summer of 2012. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Sara Webb)
LONDON, Feb 23 U.S. shale producers are growing production again, renewing the challenge to OPEC’s market share and potentially limiting further increases in oil prices during 2017/18.
BERLIN/HAMBURG, Feb 23 Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler is not facing immediate dismissal by the carmaker's supervisory board, two sources said, despite growing criticism of his role in the investigation into the emissions scandal.