AMSTERDAM Nov 17 Dutch-listed maritime oil and gas engineer SBM Offshore reported slightly lower-than-expected nine-month revenue on Thursday and stuck to its full-year outlook.

SBM Offshore said nine-month sales were $2.201 billion, while analysts in a Reuters poll had expected $2.295 billion.

The world's largest supplier of floating production, storage and offloading platforms shocked investors in July when it announced a $450 million impairment charge, leading to a first-half operating loss.

The charge resulted from a row with two clients, Canada's Encana, which is working on the Deep Panuke gas project off the coast of Nova Scotia, and Talisman Energy, which is developing the Yme oilfield offshore Norway. (Reporting By Sara Webb)