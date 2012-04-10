AMSTERDAM, April 10 Dutch maritime oil and gas
engineer SBM Offshore, which recently posted losses
arising from disputes with two clients, on Tuesday warned it had
found evidence of possibly "improper" sales practices involving
third parties.
It said last year its management board launched a review of
the company's compliance procedures, including anti-corruption
guidelines, and their implementation.
"As part of this review, the company has recently become
aware of certain sales practices involving third parties which
may have been improper," SBM Offshore said in a statement.
"Outside counsel and forensic accountants, reporting to both
the Management and Supervisory Boards, have been engaged to
investigate these practices thoroughly."
SBM Offshore said it has taken the necessary steps to
terminate any such practices and has disclosed its internal
investigation to the appropriate authorities. It is also taking
remedial action to enhance its compliance programme.
Last month the company reported a bigger-than-expected net
loss for 2011 and scrapped its dividend as it took additional
charges linked to disputes with two clients over offshore oil
and gas projects.
(Reporting by Sara Webb; editing by Jason Neely)