AMSTERDAM Jan 24 Dutch maritime oil and
gas engineer SBM Offshore said on Tuesday a dispute
with a client would lead to "a significant additional adverse
impact" on its 2011 results, and its chief financial officer was
quitting in May.
The world's largest supplier of floating production, storage
and offloading (FPSO) platforms shocked investors in July when
it announced a $450 million impairment charge, resulting in a
first-half operating loss and a shake-up at the top.
The charge resulted from a row with two clients, Canadian
group Encana, which is working on the Deep Panuke gas
project off the coast of Nova Scotia, and Talisman Energy
, which is developing the Yme oilfield offshore Norway.
SBM Offshore said on Tuesday it was facing increased
challenges with the hook-up and commissioning of the Yme
platform.
"Continuing intransigence and unreasonable client demands,
which are being aggressively resisted, are contributing
significantly to the very low productivity and increased scope
of work, all of which are the subject of arbitration proceedings
with the client," it said. "This is further exacerbated by
continuing bad weather."
It said revised financial impact will be released as soon as
feasible and were expected to lead to a significant additional
adverse impact on the 2011 results, with the eventual outcome
dependant upon resolution of ongoing disputes with the client.
(Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Dan Lalor)