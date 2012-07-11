AMSTERDAM, July 11 A platform used by Talisman Energy for the Yme oilfield off Norway and which Dutch maritime oil and gas engineer SBM Offshore was working on, has been evacuated, Petroleum Safety Authority Norway said in a statement to ANP-Reuters.

Shares in SBM Offshore fell more than 6 percent on Wednesday on reports the platform had been evacuated. SBM Offshore, which did not respond immediately to requests for comment, has already taken charges for its work at the Yme platform due to cost overruns.

"I can confirm that Talisman yesterday decided to move all personnel from Yme facility," the safety authority told ANP-Reuters in an email.

"Talisman has informed us that this was done as a precautionary action, while awaiting the necessary documentation of the safety situation on Yme."

Talisman Energy was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Sara Webb; editing Gilbert Kreijger)