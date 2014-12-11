BRIEF-Brian Grossman reports 5 pct passive stake in Accuray Inc as of March 6 - SEC filing
* Brian Grossman reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Accuray Inc as of March 6 - SEC filing
Dec 11 SBM Offshore NV
* SBM Offshore announces restructuring and establishment of new headquarters
* Capacity requirements have been reviewed with objective of creating a productive environment for performing teams and maintaining our core competencies and technological edge
* Is in process of releasing approx 600 contractor staff and an equal number of permanent staff, totalling approximately 1,200 positions worldwide, over period 2014 and 2015.
* Workforce reduction plans will vary by country, based on local legal requirements and in close consultation with work councils and employee representatives, as appropriate
* Total redundancy costs of US$25 million are expected, of which US$17 million will be recorded in 2014 and a further US$8 million in 2015.
* Restructuring is expected to generate annualized savings of approximately US$40 million relating to company employees only
March 16 Hedge fund ValueAct Holdings LP raised its stake to 5.2 percent in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, calling Valeant's shares "undervalued" and saying it intends to continue to discuss with the company to "enhance shareholder value".
* Analysts expect consumption to keep growing in coming years