Dec 11 SBM Offshore NV

* SBM Offshore announces restructuring and establishment of new headquarters

* Capacity requirements have been reviewed with objective of creating a productive environment for performing teams and maintaining our core competencies and technological edge

* Is in process of releasing approx 600 contractor staff and an equal number of permanent staff, totalling approximately 1,200 positions worldwide, over period 2014 and 2015.

* Workforce reduction plans will vary by country, based on local legal requirements and in close consultation with work councils and employee representatives, as appropriate

* Total redundancy costs of US$25 million are expected, of which US$17 million will be recorded in 2014 and a further US$8 million in 2015.

* Restructuring is expected to generate annualized savings of approximately US$40 million relating to company employees only