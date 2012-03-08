VIENNA, March 8 Austria's Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG proposed raising its 2011 dividend by a fifth to 1.20 euros per share amid oil sector strength it saw continuing this year.

SBO said on Thursday it expected "a positive industry development" again in 2012 following a solid 2011.

"Due to the low gas price in the United States SBO expects the rig count to remain at a stable level there, if the decreasing number of gas wells continues to be offset by growing oil drilling activity," it said.

"Internationally, notably the rising numbers of deepwater drilling projects should have a positive effect on drilling activity, for instance in the North Sea, Brazil or West Africa."

Cyclical uncertainties could have an impact on the oilfield service industry, above all in the emerging markets, if a sustained economic slowdown should set in, it noted, but said that was not the most likely scenario.

"Low OPEC spare capacity and the robust oil consumption expected for 2012 should have a continued positive effect on oil drilling activity."

It said it would invest around 54 million euros ($71 million) over two years to build a machining centre for non-magnetic oilfield service drillstring components. The project will be financed primarily from cash flow.

Bookings grew 28 percent last year to a high of 460.5 million euros, while sales rose by a third to 408.6 million.

Its core operating margin advanced to 30.6 percent from 27.6 percent, while profit after tax nearly doubled to 53.4 million euros.

