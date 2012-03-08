VIENNA, March 8 Austria's
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG proposed
raising its 2011 dividend by a fifth to 1.20 euros per share
amid oil sector strength it saw continuing this year.
SBO said on Thursday it expected "a positive industry
development" again in 2012 following a solid 2011.
"Due to the low gas price in the United States SBO expects
the rig count to remain at a stable level there, if the
decreasing number of gas wells continues to be offset by growing
oil drilling activity," it said.
"Internationally, notably the rising numbers of deepwater
drilling projects should have a positive effect on drilling
activity, for instance in the North Sea, Brazil or West Africa."
Cyclical uncertainties could have an impact on the oilfield
service industry, above all in the emerging markets, if a
sustained economic slowdown should set in, it noted, but said
that was not the most likely scenario.
"Low OPEC spare capacity and the robust oil consumption
expected for 2012 should have a continued positive effect on oil
drilling activity."
It said it would invest around 54 million euros ($71
million) over two years to build a machining centre for
non-magnetic oilfield service drillstring components. The
project will be financed primarily from cash flow.
Bookings grew 28 percent last year to a high of 460.5
million euros, while sales rose by a third to 408.6 million.
Its core operating margin advanced to 30.6 percent from
27.6 percent, while profit after tax nearly doubled to 53.4
million euros.
($1 = 0.7622 euros)
