VIENNA Nov 25 Austria's Schoeller-Bleckmann
Oilfield Equipment (SBO) is buying 67 percent of
Canadian oilfield service company Resource Well Completion
Technologies Inc in a deal to expand its business portfolio, SBO
said on Tuesday.
It said the purchase price was variable. A first tranche due
upon closing is 39.3 million Canadian dollars ($34.9 million),
while a second tranche payable at the end of March will range
between 30 million and 50 millionanadian dollars, depending on
Resource's results. SBO has an option Cto acquire the remaining
33 percent after three years, it said in a statement.
SBO will finance the purchase from cash flow and existing
credit lines. Its gearing after the second instalment will be an
estimated 15-20 percent.
(1 US dollar = 1.1251 Canadian dollar)
