VIENNA, Nov 19 Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment (SBO) said revenues rose 11.7 percent in the third quarter to 126.3 million euros ($158.1 million), adding that the declining oil price had had no impact on drilling activities so far.

Net profit after minorities rose almost 20 percent to 16.4 million euros in the quarter, the Austrian company said on Wednesday, in line with the average estimate of 16.1 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

SBO slightly beat the average estimate of 122 million euros for sales in the Reuters poll.

"In the fourth quarter of 2014, the Oilfield Equipment segment should develop in line with global drilling activities which are on a stable level in all world regions," SBO said.

"The long-term trend for more technology required to cope with growing oil and gas consumption benefits SBO und remains unchanged despite current market volatility," it added.

SBO reiterated it could not estimate the impact that economic sanctions on Russia, where it operates, will have on its business before the end of the year.

The company is planning to cut costs at its English subsidiaries by improving processes and eliminating duplication of work. Implementing these plans would cost up to 5 million euros this year, it said.

