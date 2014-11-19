* Q3 revenues up 11.7 pct
* Sees no impact yet on drilling activity from oil price
drop
* Sees 5 mln euro hit from steps at English units
VIENNA, Nov 19 Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield
Equipment (SBO) said revenues rose 11.7 percent in the
third quarter to 126.3 million euros ($158.1 million), adding
that the declining oil price had had no impact on drilling
activities so far.
Net profit after minorities rose almost 20 percent to 16.4
million euros in the quarter, the Austrian company said on
Wednesday, in line with the average estimate of 16.1 million
euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.
SBO slightly beat the average estimate of 122 million euros
for sales in the Reuters poll.
"In the fourth quarter of 2014, the Oilfield Equipment
segment should develop in line with global drilling activities
which are on a stable level in all world regions," SBO said.
"The long-term trend for more technology required to cope
with growing oil and gas consumption benefits SBO und remains
unchanged despite current market volatility," it added.
SBO reiterated it could not estimate the impact that
economic sanctions on Russia, where it operates, will have on
its business before the end of the year.
The company is planning to cut costs at its English
subsidiaries by improving processes and eliminating duplication
of work. Implementing these plans would cost up to 5 million
euros this year, it said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7987 euro)
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)