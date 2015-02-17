BANGKOK Feb 17 Thai property developer SC Asset Corp PCL said on Tuesday it aims for revenue growth of at least 10 percent in 2015, as it plans to launch seven new high-end housing projects worth a combined 14 billion baht ($430 million).

SC Asset, majority owned by the Shinawatra family, expects housing sales of 13 billion baht this year, up 52 percent from a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

The developer hopes to maintain its leading market share in the high-end market and diversify into other segments to boost its revenue to 20 billion baht by 2019, it said. ($1 = 32.58 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Stephen Coates)