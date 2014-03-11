UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM, March 11 Hygiene and forest products company SCA and Pacific Equity Partners are considering a possible listing of their joint venture in Australia, New Zealand and Fiji, the companies said.
No decision had yet been made to proceed with an IPO or any other significant transaction regarding the joint venture, the companies said in a statement posted on SCA's website.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources