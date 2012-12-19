UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Dec 19 SCA : * Launches efficiency programme at forest products * Says programme will generate annual earnings improvements of SEK 1,300M with
full effect from 2015 * Says total cost of the programme is SEK 370M, of which SEK 250M is cash flow
impacting and SEK 120M comprises impairment losses * Says of the total costs, SEK 175M will be charged to profit for the fourth quarter and will be recognized as items affecting comparability * Says remaining SEK 195m will be charged to profit for the first six months of 2013
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources