STOCKHOLM Feb 10 Swedish hygiene products firm SCA said on Tuesday Chief Executive Jan Johansson would step down and be replaced by the head of its European consumer goods unit.

SCA has been in the spotlight over media allegations of extravagant spending by management on foreign travel and on hunting trips in northern Sweden. Last month a public prosecutor launched a preliminary investigation into the allegations against SCA.

SCA's board said in a statement it had no new information related to ongoing audits and that it had continued confidence in Johansson.

He will be replaced by Magnus Groth, currently head of SCA's Business Unit Consumer Goods Europe.

